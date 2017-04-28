Colombia Interested in Modernization of Russia's Mi-17 Helicopters

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Russian Helicopters to Demonstrate Mi-17 Repair Process to Indian Specialists

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Colombian Defense Ministry is interested in modernization of Russia's Mi-17V-5 and Mi-17-1B military transport helicopters, and the two sides discuss the installation of new radio navigation system on the aircraft, Igor Chechikov, the deputy CEO for aftersales service of the Russian Helicopters holding, told Sputnik.

"The Colombian Defense Ministry operates a considerable number of Mi-17B-5 and Mi-17-1B helicopters, and it is interested in their modernization," Chechikov said, adding that Russia and Colombia have discussed the possibility to install modern radio navigation systems on the helicopters, which will significantly increase the capabilities of using these aircraft.

The Russian Helicopters holding is currently participating in the Mexico Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (FAMEX 2017), which is taking place on April 26-29 at the Santa Lucia Air Base close to the Mexican capital. The company showcases Ansat light utility, Mil Mi-17V-5 military transport and Kamov Ка-32A11BC firefighting helicopters.

Chechikov also said that Russia continued talks with Bolivia on deliveries of Mi-17 helicopters via Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Mi-17V-5 and Mi-17-1B belong to the Mi-8/17 series, which was developed and introduced in the 1970s, with dozens of variant modifications created to suit various operating conditions, climates and customers developed since then. A total of over 12,000 Mi-8/17s are in service in more than 100 countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!