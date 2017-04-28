Register
15:53 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Mi-17 V-5 helicopter is demonstrated at the testing facility of the OAO Kazan Helicopter Plant, part of the Helicopters of Russia, a Russian helicopter building holding

    Colombia Interested in Modernization of Russia's Mi-17 Helicopters

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    According to the deputy CEO for aftersales service of the Russian Helicopters holding, Colombian Defense Ministry is interested in modernization of Russia's Mi-17V-5 and Mi-17-1B military transport helicopters, and the two sides discuss the installation of new radio navigation system on the aircraft.

    Russia's MI-17 helicopters
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Russian Helicopters to Demonstrate Mi-17 Repair Process to Indian Specialists
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Colombian Defense Ministry is interested in modernization of Russia's Mi-17V-5 and Mi-17-1B military transport helicopters, and the two sides discuss the installation of new radio navigation system on the aircraft, Igor Chechikov, the deputy CEO for aftersales service of the Russian Helicopters holding, told Sputnik.

    "The Colombian Defense Ministry operates a considerable number of Mi-17B-5 and Mi-17-1B helicopters, and it is interested in their modernization," Chechikov said, adding that Russia and Colombia have discussed the possibility to install modern radio navigation systems on the helicopters, which will significantly increase the capabilities of using these aircraft.

    The Russian Helicopters holding is currently participating in the Mexico Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (FAMEX 2017), which is taking place on April 26-29 at the Santa Lucia Air Base close to the Mexican capital. The company showcases Ansat light utility, Mil Mi-17V-5 military transport and Kamov Ка-32A11BC firefighting helicopters.

    Chechikov also said that Russia continued talks with Bolivia on deliveries of Mi-17 helicopters via Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

    Mi-17V-5 and Mi-17-1B belong to the Mi-8/17 series, which was developed and introduced in the 1970s, with dozens of variant modifications created to suit various operating conditions, climates and customers developed since then. A total of over 12,000 Mi-8/17s are in service in more than 100 countries.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India, Israel to Jointly Upgrade Mi-17 Helicopters of Indian Air Force
    Over Dozen People From Disappeared Venezuelan Mi-17 Copter Alive, Relatives Say
    India to Install Modern Avionics in Mi-17 V5 helicopters
    Tags:
    Mi-17V-5, Russian Helicopters Holding, Russia, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok