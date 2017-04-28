Russia Hopes EU Adopts Commercial Logic Over Politics in Nord Stream 2

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Shareholders Aim to Get 70% of Financing From Banks

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia hopes member states of the European Union pursue commercial instead of political logic on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department told Sputnik.

"We hope that there will be purely commercial logic without a mix of certain political factors," Igor Neverov said on Friday.

Neverov stressed that Denmark's opposition to building the pipeline in its territorial waters has no legal or economic grounds.

The pipeline will bring some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.

