Russia Hopes EU Adopts Commercial Logic Over Politics in Nord Stream 2

"We hope that there will be purely commercial logic without a mix of certain political factors," Igor Neverov said on Friday.
Neverov stressed that Denmark's opposition to building the pipeline in its territorial waters has no legal or economic grounds.
The pipeline will bring some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
