Russian Direct Investment Fund to Announce Major Deals at China's Silk Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 14-15, Beijing will host One Belt, One Road summit, gathering leaders of 28 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will have a number of major deals at the One Belt, One Road forum, we will have a number of big projects with China, including with the Rostec corporation in Russia, and during this summit we will be able to announce a number of important deals. We cooperate not only with the Chinese Investment Corporation… but also with other major Chinese funds," Dmitriev told reporters.

China's One Belt, One Road strategy was launched in 2013 and is aimed at developing infrastructure and strengthening ties between Eurasian countries, focusing on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.

In 2012, RDIF and CIC established the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) with $2 billion in capital to enhance the Russia-China economic, trade and investment relations.