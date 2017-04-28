Register
06:46 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    General Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev

    Russian Investment Fund, Japan’s JBIC to Achieve Some 10 Projects in Near Future

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Paniotov
    Business
    Get short URL
    11810

    The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) plan to accomplish about 10 projects in near future, head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said at a Russian-Japanese business meeting.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Dmitriev, the Russian-Japanese fund will begin active work in the third quarter of 2017, and several deals could likely be announced in early June.

    "We plan to realize some 10 projects in near future, and we are extremely grateful for the energy that every business group approaches it with," Dmitriev said, adding that the RDIF and JBIC already have approval for several projects with a "big Japanese holding," including one project in pharmacy.

    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin
    Russia, Japan Agree New Deal to End Double Taxation, Tax Evasion
    In December, RDIF and JBIC established a joint Russian-Japanese investment fund in the amount of $1 billion, with Dmitriev stating that the new fund will play a key role in financing joint Russian-Japanese investment projects in the spheres of infrastructure and agriculture, among others.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed an agreement which would regulate the conditions for the fund's creation and operation.

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Ready to Help Japan in Fukushima Post-Nuclear Disaster Cleanup
    Putin, Abe Discuss Russia-Japan Joint Economic Activity on Kuril Islands
    Russian President Putin and Japanese PM Abe Hold Joint Presser in Moscow
    Tags:
    projects, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok