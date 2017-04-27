Head of Libyan National Oil Corporation to Attend SPIEF-2017 in Russia

PARIS (Sputnik) — Chairman of Libyan National Oil Corp. (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla told Sputnik on Thursday that he plans to take part in SPIEF, which is to be held in Russia in early June.

"I will come to St. Petersburg in June," he said at the sidelines of the International Oil Summit in Paris, adding that taking part in the SPIEF is one of the goals of his visit.

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 1-3.

The NOC was established in 1970 and its headquarters is located in Tripoli.

In February, the NOC and Russian energy giant Rosneft signed a framework agreement on cooperation, creating a foundation for Rosneft’s investments in the Libyan oil sector. The agreement provides for the creation of a joint working committee aimed at assessing possibilities in such sectors as oil exploration and production.