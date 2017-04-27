Saudi Arabia, Venezuela in Talks to Extend Vienna Deal - OPEC

–

PARIS (Sputnik)Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are in talks with participants of an agreement to cut oil production on its six-month extension, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Thursday.

Barkindo told reporters at the International Oil Summit in Paris that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih is taking the lead in efforts to achieve time-consuming consensus on the so-called Vienna Agreement.

He added that he had been informed that Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Nelson Martinez is touring all countries that pledged to reduce oil output as part of the Vienna Agreement.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!