Register
14:07 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Fazer

    Finland Cheers as Trade Picks Up After Russian Market Turnaround

    © Photo: Fazer
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    Due to its close economic ties with Russia, Finland has been one of the hardest hit nations by the sanctions war between the West and Russia. The recent turn for the better, though, has infused Finnish business leaders with cautious optimism.

    A lession in Russian
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Finns' Fight Against Mandatory Swedish Clears Way for Russian
    Finnish Customs announced that both Finnish exports to Russia and Russian imports to Finland have picked up over the past few months after a protracted slump. Additionally, a survey of 300 Finnish companies was said to pave the way for business-boosting growth in Russia, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    In the recent survey by the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce (FRCC), 63 percent of the 300 member companies predicted that Russia's economic outlook will improve in the coming six months. Last autumn, only 27 percent of Finnish companies shared this opinion. Furthermore, growth in Finnish-Russian business relations was reported by some 54 percent of respondents, as opposed to only one tenth that argued that the business was still going through a rough patch. Finally, 57 percent of export companies predicted that their luck would change in the coming six months. Among Finnish import companies, the expectations were found to be less rosy, although a solid 37 percent reportedly expected growth.

    After several quarters of negative growth, the Russian economy exhibited a 0.3 percent increase in the last quarter of 2016. Conversely, Finnish exports to Russia have grown since the beginning of 2017, after having slumped by a further 6 percent last year.

    "This is a positive development, but the situation in the country is still uncertain," Jaana Rekolainen, FRCC managing director told the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet, adding that both countries were still "a far cry from the figures of 2016."

    However, Finnish companies remain somewhat cautious about investing in Russia. According to Mika Kuismanen, chief economist of Entrepreneurs in Finland, the future growth potential may be "eaten up" by the low levels of investment.

    The Transfiguration Cathedral in Rybinsk, on the right bank of the Volga. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    'Long-Lost' Finnish Art Masterpiece Found in Russian Museum
    According to Petri Kujala, CEO of Finnish bakery Fazer, the FRCC's barometer is totally in line with the company's own observations. The ruble's decline at the end of 2014 triggered a consumer price rise and affected the clientele's choice of consumer goods. However, from last summer onwards, Fazer has once again noticed a strengthened purchasing power among its Russian consumers, and has regained confidence in the Russian market. Last year, a letter of intent for the construction of a new bakery in St. Petersburg was signed.

    "We should not be afraid of Russia. We have a long history of trade relations, first during the days of the Tsarist Russia and then during the Soviet era. There are 140 million consumers in the country, it is a big market," Petri Kujala said.

    Fazer is one of the largest corporations in the Finnish food industry. The company was founded by Karl Fazer in 1891, as a French-Russian confectionary in central Helsinki.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian-Built, Gas-Powered 'Green' Icebreaker Starts Operating in Finland
    Finland to Become First Country to Launch Unmanned Transport to Russia
    Finland Considers Re-Arming Åland After 160 Years of Peace
    Spacecraft Delivers Finnish-Built Satellite to International Space Station
    Furious Finnish Farmers Threaten 'Tractor March' Against Budget Proposal
    Tags:
    sanctions, trade, Fazer, Russia, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok