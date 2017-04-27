Breadbasket of Latin America? Colombia Interested in Russian Grain Import

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to Rosselkhoznadzor, Juan Carlos Jimenez would like to organize deliveries of Russian grain to Colombia, using the routes that Venezuela uses for such imports.

"Adviser of the Colombian Agriculture Minister … Juan Carlos Jimenez said that Colombia was highly interested in the import of Russian grain and expressed his satisfaction with organizing deliveries of such products from Russia to Venezuela in the sphere of working out the most favorable logistic routes, which can be also relevant for Colombia," the statement said.

The Rosselkhoznadzor believes that the contracts may be signed this year.

The countries also agreed on signing a protocol on the control over the quality and safety of the Russian grain that will be delivered to Colombia.

"The draft document will be prepared by the Rosselkhoznadzor in the near future and submitted to the Colombian delegation after the end of its visit in Moscow. Moreover, in the first part of the next week the Rosselkhoznadzor will send the draft protocol to the relevant Colombian body," the statement said.

The Colombian party is going to send information about national standards for the imported grain to the Rosselkhoznadzor in the near future.