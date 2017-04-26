Russia's TVEL Signs New $1 Bln Contracts With Chinese Nuclear Power Firms

© Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko Lukashenko: Belarus Wants to Build Nuclear Power Plants Together With Russia Worldwide

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The deals cover the supply of Russian nuclear fuel, zirconium components for nuclear fuel assembly, and the provision of engineering services for the Tianwan Nuclear Power Station units, the statement notes.

The package of documents were signed with the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation (CNEIC) and the Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation (JNPC).

