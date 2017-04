© AFP 2017/ HASSAN AMMAR Saudi Arabia Supports Extension of OPEC Deal on Oil Output Cuts

BAKU (Sputnik)Saudi Arabia is interested in the continuation of the dialogue between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) states and non-cartel oil producers to stabilize the crude market, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Wednesday.

"We are interested in the continuation of the OPEC and non-OPEC dialogue to stabilize the oil market. Stabilization of oil prices is necessary not only for exporters, but for all participants of the market," Falih said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

