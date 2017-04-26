Japan, Russia to Sign Over 20 Economic Deals During Abe's Visit

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The projects, which are aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, will become an addition to 80 previously signed bilateral agreements, a source from the Japanese government said, according to the Kyodo news agency.
During Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, the countries signed 12 intergovernmental agreements as well as 68 documents on economic projects between the Russian and Japanese companies, particularly in the spheres of energy, investments, pharmacy and agriculture.
