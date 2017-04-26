Japan, Russia to Sign Over 20 Economic Deals During Abe's Visit

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The projects, which are aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, will become an addition to 80 previously signed bilateral agreements, a source from the Japanese government said, according to the Kyodo news agency.

During the upcoming meeting, Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to consider the implementation of the agreements reached in 2016 , the the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The sides also plan to discuss the prospects of Russian-Japanese economic, political and humanitarian cooperation.

During Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, the countries signed 12 intergovernmental agreements as well as 68 documents on economic projects between the Russian and Japanese companies, particularly in the spheres of energy, investments, pharmacy and agriculture.