US Tariff on Canadian Lumber 'Unfair, Punitive Duty' - Ottawa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump's plan to impose new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber is an unjust and harsh measure, the Canadian government said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Government of Canada disagrees strongly with the US Department of Commerce’s decision to impose an unfair and punitive duty. The accusations are baseless and unfounded," the release stated.

On Monday, the Commerce Department announced it has determined a need to impose the new tariff averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports. The Trump administration pointed out that the imports were unfairly subsidized.

The Canadian government contended that the US decision would threaten job markets and impact workers in both countries.

Moreover, Canada's leadership pledged to stand by the country's softwood lumber industry and protect its interests under existing international trade regulations.

Last week, Trump in his speech in Wisconsin promised to fight against Canada's dairy trade practices that harm American farmers. The US president reiterated the pledge in a Twitter message earlier on Tuesday.

