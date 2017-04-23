Register
02:34 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An American Airlines flight attendant gets into a conflict with passengers April 21, 2017.

    More Air Abuse: Another US Airline Shamed by Bad Employee Behavior

    © YouTube/WFAA Media
    Business
    Get short URL
    348014

    Another in the growing list of incidents of abusive behavior by airline employees has surfaced, this time in the form of a male American Airlines flight attendant who does not know the meaning of diplomacy.

    In a video posted by a fellow passenger, a woman with two small children is heard crying after an American Airlines flight attendant forcefully took away her stroller in a manner that caused the device to hit her. The woman had been told that it would be possible to keep the stroller in the cabin, if there was room, but the flight attendant simply grabbed it out of her hands, hitting her with it and narrowly missing her baby's head.

    American Airlines Flight Attendant Altercation With Passenger, Friday 21st April 2017
    © Photo: Youtube/Flight
    American Airlines Flight Attendant's Clash With Passengers Caught on Camera

    As the aircraft sat on the tarmac in San Francisco, waiting to take off for Dallas, Texas, the incident escalated. The woman wept, other passengers got out their cellphones to document the episode, and a male passenger chose to invene, after which he was told to stay out of the emotional confrontation.

    "Try it. Hit me," grimaced the flight attendant to the male passenger in the video, after the latter sought to calm the hysterical women.

    The belligerent flight attendant was subsequently grounded for his lack of empathy and poor handling of an emotionally charged situation. American Airlines has apologized publicly.

    "We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care," the airline said in a statement.

    "The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care," stated the airline. "In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident."

    According to a passenger who witnessed the incident, "The flight attendant wrestled the stroller away from the woman, who was sobbing, holding one baby with the second baby in a car seat on the ground next to her," Jalopnik reported.

    The witness asserted that the aggressive flight attendant acted in a manner described as "violent" by grabbing the metal stroller from the tearful woman, hitting the mother with it as a result and coming close to hitting the baby.

    The woman and her children were deplaned and given another flight, this time in first class.

    The incident mirrors a similar situation that took place less than two weeks ago in which a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines plane and injured in the process by federal law enforcement after the airline arbitrarily chose to deny the seated passenger his flight due to internal United Airlines rules that put employee needs before those of paying customers.

    Related:

    Airline Accused of Kicking Out Passenger For Exposed Cleavage
    Three Security Officers on Leave After United Airlines Passenger Incident
    Americans Like Beleaguered United Airlines More than Donald Trump
    Tags:
    apology, customer service, abuse, violence, violence, violence, United Airlines, American Airlines, United States, Dallas, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok