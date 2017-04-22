US, India Challenged by Visa Restrictions in IT Sector

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The challenge between the United States and India is the H-1B Visa issues particularly concerning the Information Technology (IT) sector, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Pankaj Patel said during an event.

“The challenge between US and India at this moment I see is that IT sector… have a challenge now with the visa restriction,” Patel said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday. “One has to understand that because these services [IT services] are available, US corporations have benefited in terms of improving productivity, efficiency of their organization.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized several countries’ companies for their policy aimed at employing foreigners, including from India, under the H-1B visa program instead of hiring US-educated students.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called on the United States in a statement on Friday to take into account the contribution of the Indian nationals to the US economy, when Washington initiates the reform of the existing visa system, toughening the H-1B visa program.

On Thursday, Jaitley held a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington DC. At the meeting the officials discussed the H-1B visa program, allowing US companies to hire foreigners in several specialty occupations, and the stance of the incumbent US administration as for these visas among other issues.

The issue became topical as US President Donald Trump promised to reform the system making it more difficult and less beneficial for US companies to employ foreigners, including from India.