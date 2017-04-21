Japan Hopes for Constructive Economic Dialogue With Russia

"Today we will hear out the reports from experts in three areas on the further advancement of the work plans. Energy is the fulcrum of the Japanese-Russian relations. I would like to hold a constructive dialogue with Novak on the progress of each project in order to further promote cooperation," Seko said at the Russian-Japanese Energy Council.
Russia and Japan are currently cooperating on the construction of the so called Russian-Japan energy bridge, a part of the Asian energy super ring project aimed at unifying power grids in Russia, Japan, South Korea, China and Mongolia.
The agreements were reached as a result of the historic visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan.
