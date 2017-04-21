Register
11:09 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Eurozone

    German Economy Accelerates in Q1 Despite Rising Political Turmoil in EU

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Brexit: Article 50 Triggered (19)
    0 10 0 0

    Higher industrial output and a solid foreign trade surplus contributed to an acceleration of the German economy in the first quarter, offsetting fears of political turmoil in the Eurozone, stemming from the anti-EU sentiment in France and Italy.

    As the winds of isolationist nationalism are rising in France and Italy, the Eurozone's second- and third-largest economies, Europe's powerhouse and economic leader Germany has seen growth improve this year. Driven by a solid foreign trade surplus, the economy of Germany is challenging the international competitiveness of the US, not to mention France and Italy. Despite rising political fears inside the EU ahead of the French presidential election, Germany remains the ultimate economic driver in the high-risk environment of the Eurozone's economy.

    Eurozone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Macron: Germany Benefits From Imbalances of Eurozone Economy

    The German Finance Ministry said on Friday that economic growth in the country is expected to have accelerated in 1Q17. The German GDP added some 1.9pc in 2016, its best result in five years, having expanded by 0.4 percent in 4Q of 2016 alone. Its increase in tax revenues early this year is interconnected with the ongoing economic acceleration. 

    "The German economy continues to be on the up," the Finance Ministry said in its monthly statement, having also said that the upbeat output data, an increase in factory orders and a consolidation in the labor market all point to an acceleration in 1Q17.  

    The ongoing Brexit process, the political concerns of a possible Frexit and Itexit, as well as the United States' agenda of economic isolationism and protectionism, however, keep the German growth outlook subdued somewhat as investors remain highly cautious.  

    In the first quarter of this year, German federal tax revenues increased by 6.8 percent annualized, far above the earlier expectations of just 2.9pc for the entire twelve months. Subsequently, this allows the federal government to increase its infrastructure investment and housing development, among other things, without adding to government debt.  

    This, however, resulted in an increase in the Deutsche Bund value, hitting the yield and natural interest rates, making it harder for the European Central Bank (ECB) to plan a normalization in monetary policies.  

    Meanwhile, in France, where anti-EU sentiment is on the rise, claims that the German trade surplus is hurting French economic interests are becoming louder. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said that the entire Eurozone is disadvantaged by buoyant German exports.  

    "Germany benefits from the imbalances within the Eurozone and achieves very high trade surpluses," Macron, a fairly moderate candidate in comparison with the explicitly anti-EU Marine Le Pan, said. "Those aren't a good thing either for Germany or for the economy of the Eurozone. There should be a rebalancing."

    The Eiffel Tower rises from behind blossoming flowers and trees on a Spring day, in Paris, France
    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Echoes of Brexit: Volatility Rises in European Markets Ahead of French Election

    Now, Germany is hardly interested in a rebalancing of any sort as industrial exports are driving its growth. Even the US has repeatedly expressed the sentiment that German exports in manufactured goods are hard to compete against, and the Trump administration said that the euro is 'grossly undervalued'. 

    German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, however, denied the allegations of Germany taking advantage of other nations in foreign trade, saying that strong international market demand is driving German exports rather than 'unfair' trade practices of any sort.  

    German trade practices are "normal in an open economy," the German Finance Ministry said. "They are the expression of diverse comparative advantages held by different national economies and their associated specialties." 

    The global trade disagreements and intra-EU political risks might, however, hold back the acceleration of the German economy in the near-term. Still, even if France and Italy leave the Eurozone and the EU altogether, the German current account surplus is poised to remain at its current levels or higher, mainly because the euro will have devalued even more after the Frexit and/or Itexit shocks. A resulting euro/dollar parity could actually propel German economic growth even higher, and the monetary policy tools of the Frankfurt-based ECB would allow for a more balanced and focused Eurozone.  

    Topic:
    Brexit: Article 50 Triggered (19)
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Eurozone, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok