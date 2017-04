© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom-Wintershall Joint Venture Starts Oil Production in Danish North Sea Basin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CEO of German energy company Wintershall, Mario Mahren, plans to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held in Russia in June, the press service of the company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Mario Mehren plans to attend the SPIEF … And of course he will use this opportunity to meet with certain representatives of [Russian] economic and political spheres," the press service said.

Wintershall Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of German chemical company BASF, is involved in several joint ventures in Russia and cooperates with the Russia's energy giant Gazprom.

The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 1-3.