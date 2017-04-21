UAE Ready to Increase Investments in Russia

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov UAE Shows Interest in Procurement of 1st Russian Unmanned Helicopter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are ready to increase investments in Russia boosting the portfolio of more than 30 projects, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"The UAE is in fact one of our main investors. It has invested in more than 30 projects in Russia… Today RDIF has announced three new Emirati investments in Russia: the Pulkovo Airport, cancer treatment centers in the Moscow region, as well as additional investments in the logistics sector and PLT company. We see that the UAE is ready to expand their investments in Russia," Dmitriev told reporters.

Dmitriev stressed that the issue of the investment was on the agenda of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan.

RDIF and the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala investment and development company, agreed to launch a $2 billion co-investment fund to pursue opportunities in Russia. The fund predominantly focuses on long-term investment projects across a range of industry sectors.