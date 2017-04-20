US Wants to Expand 'Free and Fair' Trade With Asia-Pacific Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States wants to expand trade with Asia-Pacific nations in a way that benefits US companies equally, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Patrick Murphy said on Thursday.

"We want to expand the trade, and we want to do so in a way that’s both free but also fair," Murphy told reporters.

Murphy explained the United States wants to enter bilateral trade deals that ensure US companies have equal access to Asian markets.

One of US President Donald Trump’s first acts after entering office was withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement with 11 Asia-Pacific nations.

The deal would have removed trade barriers among its signatories, which together account for 40 percent of the world's economy.

Trump has repeatedly promised to pursue trade deals that will be beneficial to the United States.