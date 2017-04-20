Belarus Wants to Build Nuclear Power Plants Together With Russia Worldwide

MINSK (Sputnik) — The first Belarusian NPP is being built near the town of Ostrovets, located 30 miles from the Lithuanian border, and the project is being led by Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom in cooperation with local companies. The NPP will be comprised of two power units, which will have a combined energy capacity of up to 2,400 MW.

"I think that the construction of a NPP in Belarus will be of significant importance for both us and Russia… Many of our companies work there [at the construction site] and have not received complaints on their professionalism so far. This means that we can build NPP all over the world, we will be in demand. We are ready to participate [in the construction] in any part of the world, to build similar and other facilities together with the Russians," Lukashenko said.

Earlier in April, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said that the corporation would make every effort to finish the construction of the first reactor at the Belarusian NPP by the end of 2019.