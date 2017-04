ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Bahrain is holding talks on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Russian energy companies Gazprom and Rosneft, Bahrain's Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Khalifa told Sputnik on the sidelines of an oil media forum Thursday.

"As for the supplies of liquefied natural gas to Bahrain, now we are negotiating on the issue with two Russian companies — Gazprom and Rosneft. Gazprom has more resources," the minister said.