ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The next Russia-Kuwait intergovernmental commission will be held in November in Kuwait City, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil assistant undersecretary told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The government commission between Russia and Kuwait will meet in November in Kuwait," Talal Nasser Athbi Sabah said.

Sabah said Kuwait would be represented by Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq at the session.