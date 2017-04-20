CEOs of Gazprom, PetroVietnam Discuss Cooperation on Gas Power Generation

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom-Wintershall Joint Venture Starts Oil Production in Danish North Sea Basin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Alexey Miller, the chairman of Russia's Gazprom Management Committee, and Nguyen Vu Truong Son, the general director of PetroVietnam, discussed prospects of the implementation of joint projects in the field of gas power generation, the Russian energy giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A meeting between Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Chairman Alexey Miller and the general director, a member of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam oil and gas group PetroVietnam Nguyen Vu Truong Son took place in Moscow… The sides… discussed prospects of the implementation of joint projects in the fields of gas power generation and natural gas fuel," the statement said.

Miller and Nguyen also discussed the joint production of hydrocarbons in Vietnam.

The chief executives of the Gazprom and PetroVietnam signed a memorandum of understanding in power generation and gas in March 2016. At the same time Russian oil giant Rosneft signed a cooperation agreement with PetroVietnam.

Russian-Vietnamese energy cooperation dates back to 1981 with the establishment of Veitsovpetro to reach crude oil output of 215 million tonnes in 2015.