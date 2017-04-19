China’s Entertainment Tycoon Confirms End of Deal to Buy Dick Clark Productions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking with the Financial Times news outlet, Wang admitted Chinese regulators had objected to a $1-billion deal that would have been the biggest outward investment this year.

"Policies have changed on both sides, so we gave up the acquisition," the businessman told the daily. "Both countries have changed their policy. Some people in the United States did not agree with our acquisitions, and some of the policies in China are changing."

He did not name those in the United States who opposed the acquisition of the TV production company, but the news outlet said several Congress members had questioned China’s growing influence in US media.

Wang said Dalian Wanda had paid $50 million to Dick Clark Productions’ owner Eldridge Industries in fees for the deal’s cancellation and was going to invest the money into building a multibillion-dollar film production studio at home.