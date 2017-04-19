Investors' Interest in Russia Growing Due to Structural Advantages - Medvedev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The interest of foreign investors in the Russian economy is on the rise due to its fundamental advantages, Russian Foreign Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"The interest of foreign investors toward Russia has increased. Fundamental advantages of our economy… are high profitability, availability of an extensive resource base, qualified personnel. These merits have not gone anywhere," Medvedev said.

The prime minister also added low inflation and a number of improvements that have emerged due to the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union to the list of Russia's economic advantages.

"As a result the investment dynamic has stabilized by the end of the year, while the growth begins in this year," Medvedev stressed.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has improved its 2017 foreign investment growth forecast in the baseline scenario to 2 percent from the previous 0.5 percent. The forecast for 2018 now sees the investment to grow by 2.2 percent compared to the previous forecast of 0.9% and in 2019 by 2 percent against 1.6 percent earlier.