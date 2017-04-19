Russian Agrarians' Losses From Turkish Restrictions Total $1.5Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian agrarians' losses from limitations of agricultural products' supply to Turkey stand at $1.3-1.5 billion, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Wednesday.

"The figure is well-known — about $1.3-1.5 billion. This is bad for us, but not critical — we hope that we will find new markets in case of an emergency. We hope for a compromise, for mutual respect of the two countries," Tkachev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel.

From March 15, the Turkish authorities changed the order of importation of some agricultural products for processing inside of the country, including wheat and sunflower oil. Russia was not included in the list of countries that have the right to duty-free supplies.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry said Ankara's decision could lead to a complete cessation of imports of Russian wheat, corn, beans and rice to Turkey and a reorientation of supplies to other markets.