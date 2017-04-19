Russian Agrarians' Losses From Turkish Restrictions Total $1.5Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian agrarians' losses from limitations of agricultural products' supply to Turkey stand at $1.3-1.5 billion, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Wednesday.
"The figure is well-known — about $1.3-1.5 billion. This is bad for us, but not critical — we hope that we will find new markets in case of an emergency. We hope for a compromise, for mutual respect of the two countries," Tkachev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television channel.
The Russian Agriculture Ministry said Ankara's decision could lead to a complete cessation of imports of Russian wheat, corn, beans and rice to Turkey and a reorientation of supplies to other markets.
