Ruppur NPP Construction in Bangladesh Set for 2H2017 After Permit Acquisition

VIENNA (Sputnik)Construction of the Ruppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh is scheduled after June this year when permits from local regulators are obtained, Rosatom state atomic energy cooperation Director General Alexey Likhachev said Wednesday.

"This will indeed be the second half of 2017, but naturally after receiving all the permits from the Bangladeshi regulator," Likhachev told reporters.

The Ruppur power plant is located on the eastern bank of the Padma River about 100 miles from the country's capital of Dhaka. It will consist of two power generation units with Russian VVER-1200 reactors, generating 1.2 GWe each.

The reactors are based on NPP-2006 project of nuclear power plant of "3+" generation, boasting enhanced safety and able, according to Rosatom, to withstand tsunami, hurricane or a fallen aircraft.

The first bloc is expected to be launched in 2022, the second one — in 2023. Each bloc is supposed to be exploited for 60 years.

