WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Maintenance and support facilities for US helicopters are being expanding in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a center in Thailand, the Lockheed-Martin subsidiary Sikorsky announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"This support center will represent Sikorsky’s seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and add to the growing network of 20 Sikorsky support centers world-wide," the release stated.

Customer Support Centers enable quick access to Sikorsky logistics and spare parts inventory for operators while providing advanced service capabilities, the release explained.