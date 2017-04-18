Iran Plans to Create Transport Corridor Between Persian Gulf, Black Sea

TBILISI (Sputnik) – Iran has the intention to establish the transit route between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, which "will contribute to the rapprochement of the people," Zarif said during a joint press conference after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.
Janelidze also noted that Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili would arrive on a visit to Iran later in the week.
Zarif is also expected to participate in the Georgian-Iranian business forum, which is set to be held as part of his two-day visit to Tbilisi, which began Monday.
