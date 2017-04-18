Register
16:29 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A general view of Imam Khomeini Port seen in Persian Gulf 900 kms (540 miles) south of Tehran, Iran, in this photo taken on Sunday

    Iran Plans to Create Transport Corridor Between Persian Gulf, Black Sea

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Sarbakhshian
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 18150

    Tehran plans to create a transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday.

    TBILISI (Sputnik) – Iran has the intention to establish the transit route between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, which "will contribute to the rapprochement of the people," Zarif said during a joint press conference after the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.

    Oil rigs in the Caspian Sea
    © Sputnik/
    Baku Summit to Enrich Persian Gulf With Caspian Sea Resources
    Janelidze specified that the sides discussed the issues related to bilateral cooperation in energy, economy and agricultural sphere and labeled 2017 as a special year due to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Iran. Janelidze also expressed gratitude to Zarif for his support of Georgia’s territorial integrity.

    Janelidze also noted that Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili would arrive on a visit to Iran later in the week.

    Zarif is also expected to participate in the Georgian-Iranian business forum, which is set to be held as part of his two-day visit to Tbilisi, which began Monday.

    Related:

    US, Iraq, Kuwait Conduct First Trilateral War Games in Persian Gulf Since 2011
    Insidious New Threat Could Lay Waste to the Prosperous Persian Gulf States
    Ports For Pawns: How India-China Rivalry is Panning Out in the Persian Gulf
    Gem of the Persian Gulf: How Pearl Hunting May Make an Economic Comeback
    Tags:
    Mikheil Janelidze, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, Black Sea, Persian Gulf, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok