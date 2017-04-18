Boeing to Lay off Hundreds of Engineers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Aerospace giant Boeing is planning on another involuntary lay off of hundreds of engineers in the US State of Washington and other locations in an effort to match employment levels with business and market requirements, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Vice President of Engineering John Hamilton said in a statement.

“We are moving forward with a second phase of involuntary layoffs for some select skills in Washington state and other enterprise locations,” Hamilton said on Monday. “We anticipate this will impact hundreds of engineering employees.”

Along with reducing non-labor and supply chain costs, Hamilton said Boeing is also working to match employment levels with business and market requirements.

Notices will be issued on April 21, 2017 with a planned layoff date of June 23, 2017, Hamilton added, and the company needs to reduce its employment level further in order to meet their operating plan and additional challenges.

In January and March 2017, Boeing offered a Voluntary Layoff (VLO) to select skills across the function, with several hundred engineering team members accepting the offers.