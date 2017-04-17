Register
20:49 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An Iranian man looks at model of a helicopter at the stand of the Russian company Rostec on December 22, 2015 during the Russia National Industrial Exhibition in Tehran

    Russian Firms Call on Iran to Reduce More Tariffs to Top Up Booming Trade

    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 290 0 0

    Iranian-Russian trade relations are set to rise further this year after increasing almost twofold in 2016, Alexander Maksimov, honorary representative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Iran, told Sputnik.

    Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures at the United Nations General Assembly.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Ahmadinejad's Back: Ex-President Registers to Run in Iranian Election
    In 2016, the volume of trade between Russia and Iran increased by 70 percent in comparison with the previous year, thanks to the removal of barriers to trade, Alexander Maksimov, honorary representative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Iran, told Sputnik.

    Last year's bilateral trade was worth $2.2 billion, most of which was comprised of Russian exports of machinery, equipment, transport, food and metals. Iranian food exports to Russia made up just $0.3 billion of the trade balance.

    "We think the increase in trade is connected with the improvement in bilateral relations between our countries and the growing interest from Russian and Iranian businesspeople in joint commercial activities. In addition, the two governments are creating the necessary trade conditions with the opening of specialized banks, joint ventures, free trade zones, free economic zones, the restoration of transport links and the introduction of new measures including the creation of 'green corridors' and the easing of the visa regime," Maksimov said.

    In January, Russian exports to Iran of machinery increased by 7 percent and high-technology goods by 3.7 percent in comparison with a year earlier. The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is keen for the increased co-operation to continue and to this end wants to see Iran undertake measures to further ease bilateral trade, including a relaxation of its customs regulations.

    "In 2017, there has been a sharp increase in the above sectors primarily due to recently signed contracts in the transport sector (for the construction of roads and bridges), for high-technology equipment including oil production and refining, as well as new contracts for the repair of aviation and rail equipment and energy systems, for example, in the nuclear sphere."

    "Trade turnover can also be increased without additional state intervention, however, it is very important that Iran reduce customs duties and remove non-tariff barriers, such as the requirements for additional certificates and limits on the supply of Russian wheat, which led to a sharp reduction in the volume of Russian exports in 2016." 

    Maksimov said that a range of projects are being planned which will further increase bilateral trade in the transport and energy sectors.

    "The implementation of joint industry projects in the coming years, particularly the participation of Russian oil and gas companies in the development of 11 deposits in Iran, will increase the amount of bilateral trade between our countries up to $10 billion."

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) and Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (L) stand near the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ President.ir
    Iran's Homegrown Bavar Ground-to-Air Missile System Still Lags Behind S-300
    Russia and Iran have also been stepping up their co-operation in the services industry. Last autumn Russian banks said they were making preparations to enter the Iranian market following the lifting of sanctions associated with Iran's nuclear program. 

    In December, Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the Iran-Russia Trade Conference that the two countries' central banks have been are working closely together and allowed ten large banks to resume activities in Iran and Russia, Mehr News reported.

    Bahram Amirahmadiyan of the Russia-Iran Friendship Society told Sputnik Persian that further banking co-operation between the two countries would enable them to carry out bilateral trade in local currencies rather than in dollars or euros.

    "Of course, the prospect of Russian banks opening in Iran is very attractive and important because it can widen and improve our economic cooperation. At the moment, all banking operations between Russia and Iran are carried out in dollars or euros. It's very inconvenient, because all these operations are controlled either by the EU or US central banks," Amirahmadiyan said.

    Related:

    Iranian Security Council Head Condemns US Bomb Strike in Afghanistan
    Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Boosting Military Cooperation
    Russia-Pakistan Cooperation Key to Central Asia Security – Islamabad
    Insane Costumes and 25-Meter Puddle: Skiing Contest in Russia (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    balance, imports, exports, trade, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok