Russian Economy Enters Growth Phase - PM Medvedev

NOVO-OGARYOVO (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — Russia's economic situation has changed over the past year and has entered a growth stage, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at talks with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Our economy has entered a stage of growth. We observed this at the end of last year and are observing this at the beginning of this year," Medvedev said.

He singled out 1.3 percent industrial output growth in late 2016 as an example of the national economy's overall growth.

"In general, the situation in the economy has indeed changed over the past year," Medvedev said in a statement published by the Kremlin website.

Russia has been hit by a downturn that began in early 2015 after falling oil prices and Western anti-Russia sanctions took bite. The country's GDP fell 3.7 percent in 2015, according to the Russian Federal Statistics Service Rosstat.