Military Cooperation on Top-Level Contacts Agenda - Peskov on S-300s for Serbia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while commenting on Serbia's plans to purchase Russia's S-300 missile systems, said Monday that the issue of military-technical cooperation is on the agenda of top-level and high-level contacts.

"The issue of military-technical cooperation is one of the most sensitive issues. Indeed, the issue appears on the agenda of contacts at the high and highest levels," Peskov told reporters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!