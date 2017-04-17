Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Sovereign Fund to Launch $3Bln Projects

© Photo: Pixabay Russia Hopes to Continue Cooperation on Oil Output Reduction With Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (Sputnik)The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund will launch joint projects worth $3 billion before the end of this year, Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund are cooperating successfully. Thanks to them, projects worth some $600 million have been implemented. Before the end of the year, projects worth $3 billion should be launched," she said.

