13:13 GMT +317 April 2017
    Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko

    Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Sovereign Fund to Launch $3Bln Projects

    Valentina Matvienko said that Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund will launch joint projects worth $3 billion before the end of this year.

    RIYADH (Sputnik) The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund will launch joint projects worth $3 billion before the end of this year, Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

    "The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund are cooperating successfully. Thanks to them, projects worth some $600 million have been implemented. Before the end of the year, projects worth $3 billion should be launched," she said.

      avatar
      anne00marie
      Give an inch and they take your nation. Qatar on Thames, used to be known as London. We even have MPs, born in Iraq, who want to remove the citizenship of people born in the UK (Asma Al Assad).
    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Great for Russia!! The Saud family beheads people and actually crucifies people. The Saud family is buddy buddy with the US the largest war making country the world has ever known and is using starvation as a weapon against the people of Yemen.

      But hay, none of that matters the Saud family has trillions of dollars and control of key markets around the globe so Russia is ready to kiss their asses just like the others.

      The people of the world hardly have a chance the oligarchy can buy Russia or any other country it wants while the Chinese are going full Neoliberal too fawning over all their new billionaires.

      Great power is very bad for citizens no matter who has it.
