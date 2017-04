© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin, pool Qatar Hopes to Make Positions on Int'l Issues Closer With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Russian foreign minister, the countries are going to involve the Russian Direct Investment Fund in bilateral investment.

"We agreed that at the next session of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic development that will take place in Doha in late April, measures on boosting the positive trend and on further development of our bilateral ties will be considered," Lavrov said.

The Qatari foreign minister arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral ties and global issues with Lavrov.