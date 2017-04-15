Register
05:06 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course

    Fore! Trump Florida Golf Resort Ordered to Pay Thousands to Stiffed Contractor

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    Business
    Get short URL
    1133 0 0

    A Florida state appeals court affirmed a circuit court decision ordering the Trump National Doral Miami (TNDM) golf course to pay a small paint company more than $300,000 for a missed payment during a renovation project.

    The payment consists of a $32,000 payout to the paint company, The Paint Spot, and an additional $277,000 to be paid to their legal team.

    Trump University
    © AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews
    US Judge Approves $25Mln Deal to Trump University Class Action Lawsuit

    The renovation on the 800-acre golf course itself was massive, costing $250 million in total. The Paint Spot, an independent Miami painting company, did not receive a $32,000 reimbursement for paint and supplies during the 2013 renovation, causing them to place a lien on the golf resort in 2014.

    In May 2016, a Miami-Dade circuit judge placed the resort up for sale in a foreclosure auction. The Trump Endeavor, the LLC that operates TNDM, bought its own golf course back, on the condition that they would pay the painters their fee.

    After the initial Circuit Court decision, TNDM owed $283,000 to The Paint Spot. The Trump Endeavor, which owns TNDM, appealed the decision on the basis that the paint company had filed the lien incorrectly.

    President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the West Wing of the White House
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump, Abe Continue Talks During ‘Relaxing’ Game of Golf in Palm Beach

    Judge Kevin Emas of Florida's Third District Court of Appeals ruled that "Trump failed to establish that it was adversely affected by the error [in the filing of the lien]." Court and lawyer fees have swollen the cost of the appeal, accounting for the additional $26,000 owed.

    "The case should never have reached this stage but it did because, at all times, Trump Endeavor refused ever consider any type of reasonable settlement," said The Paint Spot attorney Daniel Vega in an e-mail to Courthouse News. "Fortunately, my client had the fortitude to endure the massive pressure of potentially having to pay Trump Endeavor's fees if it lost in order to vindicate its position that its paint materials used to improve the Trump Doral Resort were paid for."

    "This case is now resolved," said Bruce S. Rogow, an attorney who represents the Trump Endeavor, but wasn't involved in the specific trial. "Trump Doral is beautiful and thriving and life will go on."

    Related:

    Trump Expands Golf Course in Scotland Despite No New Foreign Deals Pledge
    Obama’s Clash With Israeli Leadership May Cost Him Golf Club Membership
    Trump's Scottish Golf Resort Sued for Allegedly Violating Hiker’s Privacy
    Close Range: South Korea to Place THAAD US Missile Defense System on Golf Course
    Dumping Trump: Dubai Real Estate Firm Strips Golf Project of Mogul’s Name
    Tags:
    legal costs, resort, golf course, lawsuit, Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Miami, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I know it makes the trump haters feel good to hate, but it doesn't convert anyone.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok