18:10 GMT +313 April 2017
    Skyscrapers rise above Beijing

    Putin Plans to Visit China in May to Attend 'One Belt, One Road' Forum

    © AFP 2017/ Frederic J. BROWN
    Business
    122152

    Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday his plans to visit China in May to take part in the "One Belt, One Road" forum in Beijing.

    NOVO-OGARYOVO (Sputnik) — China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy was launched in 2013 and is aimed at developing infrastructure and strengthening ties between the Eurasian countries, focusing on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.

    "I plan to participate in the work of the international 'One Belt, One Road' forum at the invitation of Chinese President [Xi Jinping] and therefore I plan to pay a working visit to Beijing," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese First Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

    Giant Dragon
    © Flickr/ Martijn Nijenhuis
    China's New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'
    In turn, Zhang said the Chinese leader attached great importance to Putin's participation in the forum, while his reciprocal visit to Russia would take place in June.

    He once again expressed condolences on China's behalf over the terror attack in the St. Petersburg metro last week, which claimed lives of at 14 people.

    Putin and Xi held a meeting in November 2016, on the sidelines of the Asia- Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru's capital Lima, during which they discussed bilateral Russian-Chinese cooperation.

    Tags:
    Silk Road, Vladimir Putin, China, Russia
      Bobblehead
      Putin must not forget, it was the PRC Central Bank that made one statement when soros and the Fed were attacking the ruble, and destroyed their plans. The yevgeny primakov doctrine of Russian jew talking with Western jews to get a good deal for Russia, is over after nudelman treachery in Ukraine. The great satan is trying to create a war in the Far East before it becomes irrelevant , that is the main fear Putin should address there.
