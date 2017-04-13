Russian Gov't Approves Documents on Russia-Belarus Oil, Gas Dispute Settlement

GORKI (Sputnik) — Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that the two leaders had agreed to settle all the existing disputes in the oil-and-gas sector. Later in the day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would resume regular oil supplies to Belarus.
"All three documents have been approved," he said.
In March, the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers discussed the dispute. However, according to Novak, Minsk refused to repay its $700-million debt without receiving substantial preferences.
All comments
Show new comments (0)