Register
17:53 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian tourists in Antalya

    Tit for Tat: Turkey's Anti-Russian Moves Could Cost Its Tourism Sector Billions

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Business
    Get short URL
    101860261

    Russian aviation authorities have informed the country's airlines about the possible cancelation of charter flights to Turkey due to safety concerns. Sputnik investigates what else may be behind the warning, and what consequences it could mean for the Turkish tourism sector.

    On Monday, a source in the Russian civil aviation industry told Sputnik that Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency had informed Russian airlines about the possible suspension of regular charter flights to Turkey, ostensibly due to the 'complicated internal political situation' in the country.

    On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation added that for the moment, Russia has not officially informed the Turkish side about the possible suspension of flights.

    Turkish airport employees welcome Russian tourists after arriving on a charter flight on July 9, 2016 at Antalya airport in Antalya
    © AFP 2017/ IHLAS NEWS AGENCY
    Turkey Receives No Data From Russia on Possible Charter Flights Halt - Aviation Authority
    Nevertheless, the Agency's warning has become cause for serious concern among Turkey's tourism sector businesses, which had only just begun to recover from the crisis which hit the industry during the meltdown in Russian-Turkish relations in 2015, after a Turkish fighter plane shot down a Russian jet over Syria.

    Russian tourists have been the source of billions of dollars in earnings for Turkey's tourism industry in recent years, and the sector is understandably concerned that a new round of tensions between the two countries would hit them hard, and at what is normally the peak of the tourist season.

    Speaking to Sputnik Turkey, Ali Kizildag, chairman of Turkey's Association of Professional Hoteliers, said that the Turkish side obviously could not see this warning from the Russian side as any kind of positive signal.

    "I think it is connected to several political developments," Kizildag noted. "As a representative of the tourism sector, I believe that Russian-Turkish relations should be developed in a more positive way, and that our economic and cultural ties should not be sacrificed in favor of short-term political rhetoric," he added.

    Harvesting wheat at the fields of the Lebyage-Chepiginskoe JSC in Timashevsky District, Krasnodar Territory.
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Timkiv
    Russian, Turkish Ambassadors to WTO to Discuss Russian Wheat Supply - Economy Ministry
    These 'political developments' may be two-fold. For starters, last month, Turkey unilaterally raised import tariffs on several key Russian agricultural commodities, including wheat, corn, sunflower meal, and sunflower oil. Turkey is a major market for Russia in all these products. 

    Russian observers explained that the surprise move may have been an attempt to pressure Russia to lift its restrictions on Turkish tomato exports, but emphasized that this 'clumsy diplomacy' put Moscow in a very awkward position, since Russia and Turkey had been thought to have restored ties following President Recep Tayyip's Erdogan's apology over the downed Russian plane.

    Secondly, Turkey's leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, have offered very firm support for the US's cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase last week. Russia, for its part, condemned the attack as an act of aggression, and a flagrant violation of international law. 

    President Erdogan, on the other hand, welcomed the strikes, and said that he hoped that they were "only the beginning" of a broader US operation. On the eve of the US attack, the Turkish president even promised to provide support for any US military operation.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Eskisehir, Turkey, March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Erdogan Welcomes US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase, Says it's Not Enough
    Prime Minister Yildirim has also supported the US attack, and reiterated the need to create 'safe zones' in Syria, possibly with Turkish support.

    Focusing on the economic impact of the new problems in bilateral relations, Ali Kizildag stressed that if charter flights were stopped, Turkey's tourism sector would of course try to make up for losses by searching for other markets.

    "Last year, we observed serious negative trends, both in terms of the number of tourists, and the income earned by the industry. In this connection, we were forced to take a number of measures, including reorienting to a number of new [countries]. If the situation repeats itself, we will again resort to this strategy. The government will naturally offer some support, but we would not like to see it come to this. In this case, damage would be incurred by both sides."

    In 2016, Turkey lost an estimated $11-12 billion in tourism revenues, with the sector as a whole declining 40-45% compared with 2015. Russia is believed to have contributed to about $7 billion of these losses.

    Kizildag complained that another problem was that the new restrictions could hit the tourism sector at a crucial moment in time. "Russian tourists, as a rule, come to Turkey most actively in the period between April and October," he stressed. "Therefore, every effort should be made to prevent such unpleasant situations from recurring."

    People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Turks Launch Twitter Campaign Against War in Syria (PHOTOS)
    Levent Gok, one of the leaders of the Republican People's Party, Turkey's main opposition party, told Sputnik Turkey that even the effort to reorient to other countries it would be difficult.

    "The suspension of charter flights could be a very serious blow to the Turkish tourism sector and to the economy," the lawmaker said. "A series of European countries have already excluded Turkey from the list of safe countries to visit, and recommended that their citizens refrain from coming here."

    Accordingly, the lawmaker emphasized that he and his fellow lawmakers hope "that the warning will not be implemented in practice. We support the development of the tourism sector in Turkey's economy, whatever the existing difficulties. And we are waiting for corresponding steps in this direction from the Foreign Ministry."

    Related:

    Turkish Court Arrests Chechnya Native Detained on Syrian Border With Explosives
    Turkey Receives No Data From Russia on Possible Charter Flights Halt
    Turkish Prime Minister Lauds US Attack on Syrian Airbase - Reports
    High Stakes: Turkey's Raqqa Operation Depends on This Key Event
    Turks Launch Twitter Campaign Against War in Syria (PHOTOS)
    Erdogan Welcomes US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase, Says it's Not Enough
    Terrorists Bringing Chemical Weapons to Syria From Iraq, Turkey - Syrian FM
    Turkey Violating Syrian Sovereignty in Idlib - Syrian Ambassador to Russia
    Tags:
    expert commentary, tariffs, economic restrictions, tourism industry, restrictions, charter flights, Binali Yildirim, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      TravelAbout
      If the coup last July wasn't staged by Erdogan then Russia should have let him be assassinated. Erdogan give a whole new depth to the word INGRATE.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      If Russians direct those funds to Russian destinations, such as Crimea and Sochi, the development can make for some world class vacation destinations.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok