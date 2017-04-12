Register
10:18 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People look at the exchange rate at a moneychanger displaying a poster of US dollar bill, Chinese Yuan and Malaysia Ringgit

    China's Consumer Inflation Heats Up to 0.9% in March

    © REUTERS/ Edgar Su
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4221

    Consumer price inflation was slightly on the rise last month in China, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Wednesday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — This was up from February's 0.8 percent, which was the lowest since January 2015, but was below forecasts of up to 1 percent.

    A man walks past flags of Canada and China in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FREDERIC BROWN
    China Requires Full Access to Canadian Economy in Free Trade Talks
    Producer prices rose slower than in February, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) up 7.6 percent compared to the year before, down from February's 7.8 percent.

    Producer inflation was up to the fastest pace in almost 10 years in February, which was largely attributed to Beijing's pro-active fiscal policies designed to tackle the slowest GDP growth rates in decades. The acceleration follows last year's fall of 1.4 percent.

    Continued low consumer inflation was attributed to a significant fall in food prices, with prices for vegetables, eggs, pork, poultry and fruits falling 7.9, 4, 3.5, 2.1 and 1.2 percent in March, according to the statistics bureau. Food prices fell 4.4 percent on average, while consumer goods depreciated 0.1 percent and services prices grew 1.4 percent.

    Last year's yearly inflation came to 2 percent, below the official 3-percent target. This year's target has been left unchanged.

    Related:

    Americans Less Concerned Over China Economy, But Worried About Security Threats
    Is China Filling the Economic Vacuum in the Pacific?
    Seoul Braces for China's Economic Response to US Missile System in S Korea
    China Pushes 'Economic Diplomacy' in Europe as 'Global Protectionism' Rises
    Tags:
    inflation, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), China's National Bureau of Statistics, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok