11:34 GMT +311 April 2017
    A picture shows a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014.

    Ukraine's Naftogaz Boasts of 1st Profit in 5 Years Thanks to Russian Gas Transit

    © AFP 2017/ SERGEY BOBOK
    Business
    The Ukrainian Naftogaz national joint-stock company's net profits reached $984 million last year for the first time in five years mostly from natural gas transit, its press service said Tuesday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — The company's press service said its audited financial statements as a separate non-consolidated legal entity indicated that "beginning in 2016, Naftogaz has turned from a recipient of budgetary assistance to a donor to the state budget."

    "In 2016, Naftogaz received a net profit for the first time in five years. According to the results of 2016, Naftogaz received a net profit of 26.5 billion hryvnia ($984 million), which was mainly achieved through transit profit," the firm said.

    Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske underground gas storage facility in Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Money Pit? EU's Billions Mysteriously Miss Ukraine's Gas Pipeline System
    Its plan to pay the Ukrainian government dividends of $492 million, or 50 percent of profits, is expected to be finalized by the Ukrainian cabinet by April 30.

    Naftogaz posted losses of $929.5 million in 2015.

    Natural gas transit proved to be the Ukrainian company's most profitable segment at over $1 billion, while wholesale gas sales delivered losses of $108 million.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Once-Mighty Gas Pipeline Network 'Faces Being Turned Into Scrap Metal'
    Turkish Stream: Prospects of Delivering Russian Gas to Europe Bypassing Ukraine
    Berlin Trying to Sneak Ukraine Gas Transit Guarantees into Nord Stream II Deal
    Ukraine Starts Replenishing Gas Reserves as Cold Season Ends - Transit Operator
    Tags:
    gas transit, Naftogaz, Ukraine
