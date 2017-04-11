Ukraine's Naftogaz Boasts of 1st Profit in 5 Years Thanks to Russian Gas Transit

KIEV (Sputnik) — The company's press service said its audited financial statements as a separate non-consolidated legal entity indicated that "beginning in 2016, Naftogaz has turned from a recipient of budgetary assistance to a donor to the state budget."

"In 2016, Naftogaz received a net profit for the first time in five years. According to the results of 2016, Naftogaz received a net profit of 26.5 billion hryvnia ($984 million), which was mainly achieved through transit profit," the firm said.

Its plan to pay the Ukrainian government dividends of $492 million, or 50 percent of profits, is expected to be finalized by the Ukrainian cabinet by April 30.

Naftogaz posted losses of $929.5 million in 2015.

Natural gas transit proved to be the Ukrainian company's most profitable segment at over $1 billion, while wholesale gas sales delivered losses of $108 million.