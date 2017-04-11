Japanese, Russian Businessmen to Work on Waste Recycling, Tourism Together

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The businessmen of Russia's Primorsky Territory and Japan's Tottori Prefecture singed memorandums of cooperation in the spheres of tourism, recycling and elimination of waste, the administration of Primorsky Territory said in a statement Tuesday.

"Four memorandums of cooperation were signed by the businessmen of Primorsky Territory and Japanese Tottori Prefecture on the sidelines of the 22nd Summit on International Exchange and Cooperation of Regional Administrations of Northeast Asia the previous day, April 10. The heads of the two territories, Vladimir Miklushevskiy and Shinji Hirai, took part in the solemn signing ceremony," the statement read.

The document specifies that the memorandums were signed for cooperation in such spheres as elimination of waste, recycling of waste glass, the production of fuel pellets and tourism.

"The heads of the two regions expressed hope that the cooperation will develop in the sphere of tourism which will be facilitated by the introduction of the simplified visa regime on the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok," the statement added.

According to the document, the participants of the ceremony also agreed to continue the discussions on such international platforms as the Third Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held on September 6-7 in Primorsky Territory and the forums held on the territory of Tottori Prefecture.

Tottori became one of the first Japanese prefectures to establish the stable ties with Primorsky Territory. The memorandum of friendship and cooperation between the regions was signed in 1991, according to the statement.

The Summit on International Exchange and Cooperation of Regional Administrations of Northeast Asia is carried out in the Japanese city of Kurayoshi between Primorsky Territory, Tottori Prefecture as well as China's Province of Jilin, South Korea's Province of Kangwon and Tov Province of Mongolia. Summit-2017 is devoted to the restoration of territories after natural disasters, economic growth and development of tourism.