Register
10:03 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg

    Japanese, Russian Businessmen to Work on Waste Recycling, Tourism Together

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 8020

    The memorandums were signed for cooperation in such spheres as elimination of waste, recycling of waste glass, the production of fuel pellets and tourism.

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The businessmen of Russia's Primorsky Territory and Japan's Tottori Prefecture singed memorandums of cooperation in the spheres of tourism, recycling and elimination of waste, the administration of Primorsky Territory said in a statement Tuesday.

    "Four memorandums of cooperation were signed by the businessmen of Primorsky Territory and Japanese Tottori Prefecture on the sidelines of the 22nd Summit on International Exchange and Cooperation of Regional Administrations of Northeast Asia the previous day, April 10. The heads of the two territories, Vladimir Miklushevskiy and Shinji Hirai, took part in the solemn signing ceremony," the statement read.

    The document specifies that the memorandums were signed for cooperation in such spheres as elimination of waste, recycling of waste glass, the production of fuel pellets and tourism.

    "The heads of the two regions expressed hope that the cooperation will develop in the sphere of tourism which will be facilitated by the introduction of the simplified visa regime on the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok," the statement added.

    According to the document, the participants of the ceremony also agreed to continue the discussions on such international platforms as the Third Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held on September 6-7 in Primorsky Territory and the forums held on the territory of Tottori Prefecture.

    The logo of the Eastern Economic Forum on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Asian Energy Super Ring Opens Up New Horizons for Economic Growth
    Tottori became one of the first Japanese prefectures to establish the stable ties with Primorsky Territory. The memorandum of friendship and cooperation between the regions was signed in 1991, according to the statement.

    The Summit on International Exchange and Cooperation of Regional Administrations of Northeast Asia is carried out in the Japanese city of Kurayoshi between Primorsky Territory, Tottori Prefecture as well as China's Province of Jilin, South Korea's Province of Kangwon and Tov Province of Mongolia. Summit-2017 is devoted to the restoration of territories after natural disasters, economic growth and development of tourism.

    Related:

    Russia's Rosatom Discusses Projects on Fukushima Disaster Cleanup With Japan
    Russia, Japan Make Plans for Plant, Housing, Fish Market Construction on Kurils
    Russia Ready to Support Gas Pipeline Project to Japan Despite No Specific Plans
    Top Russian Airlines Offer Japan Range of Joint Projects
    Tags:
    waste recycling, tourism, Tottori Prefecture, Primorsky Territory, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok