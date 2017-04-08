China, Alaska Should Intensify Energy Cooperation - Chinese President

© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin What You Need to Know About Russia Selling Alaska to US Since 150 Years

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China is the world largest energy consumer actively importing resources with Russia and Saudi Arabia being its major suppliers of oil. Alaska's economy widely relies on the offshore resources as six of the country's biggest oil fields and one of the largest gas fields are located on the territory of the state and grant it the access to 13 percent of US oil and 30 percent of the country's gas resources.

"It is necessary for the sides to extend the spheres of cooperation, intensify cooperation in the energy sphere and extraction of minerals, in the sphere of oil and gas resources, fishery, strengthen tourism cooperation, develop contacts on the winter sports and promote the peoples’ friendship," Xi said after his meeting with Alaska’s Governor Bill Walker.

Xi’s visit to Alaska’s city of Anchorage late on Friday came after his two-day visit to Florida, where he met with US President Donald Trump.