Register
18:04 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2015

    Low Interest Rates, Labour Productivity Stir Global Economic Instability IMF

    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 140420

    Unconventional monetary policies, seen as a panacea at the height of the Great Recession in 2009, have backfired viciously by now, revealing the corruptive effects of cheap credit in the form of shrinking profitability, stagnant growth, and the accelerating erosion of labour productivity.

    Kristian Rouz – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that extended periods of ultra-loose central bank monetary conditions and low labour productivity have long-lasting negative effects to the quality and stability of the international financial sector and broader economy. Low base borrowing costs affect the profitability of commercial lenders, which in turn might start charging their customers for banking services in order to support their capitalisation and sustainability.

    Meanwhile, low labour productivity across the advanced economies produces increased economic volatility and affects the salaries and wages, as well as the overall quality of life, in many nations across the globe.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Eurozone Crisis: 'Extend and Pretend Game' Cannot Last
    In their recent study, the IMF found that low interest rates, a characteristic of central bank policies across the advanced economies from the US to the Eurozone to Japan, amongst others, might force commercial lenders to change their approach to doing business. In the past decade, low central bank interest rates have prevented commercial banks from extracting larger business revenues, resulting in a creeping erosion of the sustainability of banking sectors in many nations.

    Subsequently, the costs of the zero and negative interest rate policies (ZIRP and NIRP) might be passed on by commercial banks to their customers. As evidenced by the recent Italian banking crisis, many banks, not limited to those in Italy, are struggling to sustain acceptable levels of capitalisation. The era of free banking for average customers, both private and institutional, might be coming to its end, unless central bank interest rates go up in the near future.

    Many bank customers in the advanced economies, according to the IMF observations, have preferred saving their money amidst the economic turmoil of the past decade, whilst the levels of investment have remained weak, despite central bank stimulus efforts in the form of ZIRP and NIRP. Most prominently, such trends were obvious in the Eurozone and Japan, where levels of economic growth have been hampered by lack of business spending.

    “Smaller, deposit-funded and less diversified banks would be hurt most, which could increase the pressure to consolidate. As banks reach for yield at home and abroad, new financial stability challenges may arise in their home and host markets. These hypotheses are supported by the experience of Japanese banks,” the IMF said.

    Currently, base borrowing costs set by the Bank of England (BOE) are 0.25pc, their lowest level since the institution was established in the 17th century. In Japan, central bank rates are negative, at —0.1 – the monetary authorities believed such measures would discourage saving and promote spending and investment, yet, the effects of the unconventional monetary policies have been all but negligible and the Japanese economy is still growing slow. The European Central Bank (ECB) has been practicing ZIRP and bond-buying for years trying to overcome the destructive consequences of the debt crisis earlier this decade, but growth is still weak.

    “Prudential frameworks would need to provide incentives to ensure longer-term stability instead of falling prey to demands for deregulation to ease the short-term pain,” the IMF observed.

    IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the IMFC Plenary Session during the IMF and World Bank Group 2016 Spring Meetings on April 16, 2016 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ MOLLY RILEY
    Splits in IMF Betray Divisions Among Greek Creditors Over Bailout Ballgame
    Indeed, whilst the regulators across the world have been tightening banking and financial sector surveillance in the past decade, whilst keeping rates low, commercial banks were bleeding off their earnings. Whilst in the US, the central bank and the government have pledged to normalise the situation by deregulating the overall economy and raising borrowing costs, in other parts of the world central bank approach to policies remains unchanged.

    This means, many European and Japanese banks could start looking for ways to extract new sources of revenue, and their customers are first in line.
    Another challenge to the global economy, the IMF said, is low labour productivity, which impairs the profitability of enterprises both in and outside of the financial sector, on the one hand, and affects worker compensation, on the other. IMF head Christine Lagarde said government investment in human capital could help ease the deflationary pressures on worker compensation.

    “Another decade of weak productivity growth would seriously undermine the rise in global living standards. Slower growth could also jeopardise the financial and social stability of some countries by making it more difficult to reduce excessive inequality and sustain private debt and public obligations.” Lagarde said.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends the session Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading? of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland in this January 21, 2016 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich/Files
    Lagarde Condemns Blast at IMF Paris Office as 'Cowardly Act of Violence'
    Better education and innovation, Lagarde pointed out, could help prevent further erosion of labour productivity.

    Cheap credit and low labour efficiency are thus the two main challenges to global economy. Currently, across many advanced economies, consumer debt is skyrocketing out of control, the demand-side is worn out by the high levels of household debt and low wages, and the supply-side is struggling amidst shrinking revenues.

    Normalisation in monetary conditions with interest rate hikes, like in the US, might be an option. Yet, the complexity of the issues the global economy is facing suggests the necessity of structural economic reforms across multiple disentangled jurisdictions, which is not deemed a viable scenario. Therefore, further deterioration in the wealth of nations seems imminent.

    “We at the IMF therefore believe that all governments should do more to unleash entrepreneurial energy. They can achieve this by removing unnecessary barriers to competition, cutting red tape, investing more in education, and providing tax incentives for research and development,” Lagarde said.

    Related:

    IMF Managing Director Discusses Aid Program With Egyptian Leader
    Ukrainians to Feel Benefit of IMF-Sponsored Reforms in 2017 - Prime Minister
    Tags:
    economy, Eurozone, European Union, International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok