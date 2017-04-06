Turkey to Conduct Oil, Gas Drilling Studies in Black, Mediterranean Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will also produce a geophysical map of the country's natural resources as envisaged by a new national energy strategy, he added.

"We will open two wells for each in these seas with a drilling ship on an annual basis. We plan to buy this ship over the year. This will be a first for Turkey," Albayrak said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

"We aim to complete the map by 2018," Albayrak specified.

The minister noted that the new energy strategy would focus on diversifying energy sources from local resources in order to decrease dependence on foreign markets.

Turkey is pursuing policy of boosting the country's energy resources, growing energy efficiency and saving natural resources in accordance with its Energy Ministry's 2015-2019 Strategic Plan.