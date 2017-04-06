Register
16:18 GMT +306 April 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.

    EU Increases Curbs on Investment, Services to North Korea Over Arms Tests

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    The European Union announced on Thursday new curbs on investment and services to North Korea’s industries linked to its military after new ballistic missile tests.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US General: Preemptive Strike May Be 'Only Option Left' With North Korea
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Media reported, citing a US Defense Department official, that the ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang was a Scud-ER and that it presumably had gone out of control soon after the launch.

    According to South Korea's military, the ballistic missile flew a distance of 37 miles and reached an altitude of 117 miles.

    China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Calls on China to Impose Tough Sanctions Against N Korea 'Resemble a Bazaar'

    "The EU decided to expand the prohibition on investments in the DPRK to new sectors, namely the conventional arms-related industry, metallurgy and metalworking, and aerospace. The Council also agreed to prohibit the provision of certain services to persons or entities in the DPRK, namely computer services and services linked to mining and manufacturing in the chemical, mining and refining industry," the the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

    The Council has also added four people to the list of persons it has targeted for travel bans and asset freezes, bringing the total to 41.

    "The EU calls again on the DPRK to re-engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue with the international community, to cease its provocations, and to abandon all nuclear weapons," the statement added.

    North Korea has already carried out several missile test launches this year, in violation of UN resolutions, triggering an escalation of tensions on the peninsula. Last year, Pyongyang carried out two nuclear tests and over two dozen test launches using ballistic missile technology.

    ballistic missile launches, European Union, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
