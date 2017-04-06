EU Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Steel Imports Angering Beijing

© AFP 2017/ PATRIK STOLLARZ German Foreign Minister Urges EU to Sue US Over ‘Unfair’ Dumping Duties on Steel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new duties on steel range between 18.1 percent and 35.9 percent and will be in place for an initial period of five years. Hot-rolled flat steel is used in cars, energy pipelines and shipbuilding.

"These measures will shield the EU steel producers from the damaging effects of Chinese dumping," the EU’s executive arm said.

Wang Hejun, a lead investigator at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, accused the European Union of acting unfairly and irrationally and vowed to take action to protect Chinese producers.