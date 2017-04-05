Russian Economy's Dependence on Oil Prices Low - Bank of Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Starting from April 1, the oil export duty will be $88.9 per tonne (metric ton), while in March the figure stood at $91.

"The dependence of Russia's economic growth rates on the prices of oil is not very high. With the range of $40-$60, if the price is high, it will give about 1 percentage point of growth, not more," Nabiullina said at the Moscow Exchange Forum.

The higher-viscosity crude blends export duty will be lowered to $13.8 per tonne starting April 1, while last month it was $14.2.

The average price for the Urals blend of crude was $52.26 per barrel ($381.5 per tonne) in the period of February 15 — March 14, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.