Register
00:51 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017

    Trump Tightens Worker Visas as Family Empire Hires Foreign Laborers

    © AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON
    Business
    Get short URL
    412815

    Under the administration of US President Donald Trump, new rules announced on Monday by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, touted as supporting the American workforce, will significantly tighten foreign worker visa requirements. At the same time, Trump’s family-owned businesses are actively and openly advertising to hire foreign laborers.

    On Monday the Department of Homeland Security and the US Justice Department released ominous and unprecedented warnings to American business executives, warning of increased scrutiny and possible lawsuits unless American workers are given precedence over foreign-born citizens in job hirings.

    Trump branded wine is displayed prior to a scheduled news conference by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Tuesday, March 8, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Making Trump Winery Great Again, One Foreign Worker at a Time

    Recently, however, Sputnik revealed that the president's son, Eric Trump, was actively seeking to employ foreign-born workers over Americans for a family-owned vineyard in the state of Virginia.

    According to The Hill, an ad for 23 temporary foreign workers would guarantee the new hires a minimum of $11.27 an hour to plant seeds and harvest grapes at the Trump family's 1,300-acre Virginia vineyard, beginning April 3 and ending on or about October 27.

    Many in the US have welcomed Trump's regime of increased visa scrutiny, a promise he hit on repeatedly during his campaign for the US presidency. But others have noted a discrepancy in the implementation of the moves, including the president's promised foreign-worker immigration visa reforms, according to the Washington Times.

    Sara Blackwell, a Florida lawyer who works with US citizens who have lost jobs to foreign visa holders, said, "Personally, I am still waiting for the president to just tell us his plan and tell us he cares about this issue. The silence and inaction together make it hard for me to believe the president is still on the side of the American worker."

    Existing foreign worker visa requirements have long helped Trump and his many businesses, according to The Hill. Since beginning his run for the White House in 2015, some 286 foreign workers have been requested by companies either owned by Trump, or that bear his name.

    Most of those foreign-worker hires are now employees at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's luxurious "winter White House," where they work as servers, laborers and in housecleaning.

    Related:

    US Immigration Agency Arrests 248 Foreign Nationals in 2 Weeks
    Hawaii Becomes First to File Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order
    California Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order
    Tags:
    foreign contractors, workers, visa, jobs, immigration, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), White House, US Justice Department, Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, Virgina, Washington DC, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      What a silly article. Trump has said many times that he has no problem with immigrants or legal visas. The worker visa system also requires attempts to hire domestic workers first. Marxists progressives HATE people who operate businesses. Socialists like the money a business generates, but they believe only in government payments to party members.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      I would not be surprised. This is not the first time Trump scam people. Just review Atlantic City Casinos build for Trump with cheap labor
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      It's funny. If the progressives weren't acting like such a**holes, I would have left Trump weeks ago. The progressives keep pushing me back to him.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok