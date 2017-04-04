Belarus to Get $500Mln in Surplus Revenue in 2017 Under New Deal With Russia

MINSK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that Moscow and Minsk had resolved all controversial issues and agreed to revise the existing bilateral agreements, including in the oil-and-gas sector.
"As a result…summing up all these issues — oil, gas, etc — it is some half-a-billion dollars for Belarus in economic benefits in 2017, and about $800 million annually in 2018-2019,"Semashko said in an interview with Belarus-1 television.
Moscow-Minsk relations in the gas and oil sphere have been complicated as of late, while several disagreements resulted in the aggravation of bilateral political relations and obstruction of Russian oil transit to the European Union.
In March, the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers discussed the dispute. However, according to Novak, Minsk refused to repay its $700-million debt without receiving substantial preferences.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Both are corrupt and both are stealing money from their countries. In lieu of that I have no worries that they would not find common language, ohh I meant bank accounts. Hope that they will in near future play chess or cards somewhere in Siberia in secluded place.
